Post Offices To Be Closed On November 11th In Observance Of Veterans Day

OHIO — Retail services at Post Offices across Ohio will be closed on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in recognition of Veterans Day. There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service.

All services will resume on Monday, November 13. Post Offices will be open regularly scheduled hours on Friday, November 10.

Commercial customers are asked to check with their Bulk Mail Acceptance Unit for hours of operation. To obtain more information, customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS.

Customers requiring postal services can use the Self-Service Kiosk (SSK) available at select Post Offices.

The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts debit and credit cards only, can handle 80 percent of the transactions conducted at the retail counter such as buying stamps, mailing a parcel, or shipping an urgent letter or package by Express or Priority Mail. To find SSK locations, customers can go to www.usps.com.