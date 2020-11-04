Williams County: Hilkert Fends Off Two Challengers

Village-Reporter-Photo-Albums-scaled.jpg

Posted By: Newspaper Staff November 4, 2020

WILLIAMS COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

FOR WILLIAMS COUNTY SHERIFF

Thomas E. Kochert (R)
8,960 Votes
53.95%

Gary Mohre (W)
7,649 Votes
46.05%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Donald J. Trump
13,218 Votes
72.26%

Joe Biden
4,726 Votes
25.84%

Jo Jorgensen
278 Votes
1.52%

Howie Hawkins
68 Votes
0.37%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR REPRESENTATIVE TO CONGRESS (5TH DISTRICT)

Bob Latta
13,919 Votes
78.08%

Nick Rubando
3,908 Votes
21.92%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE (81ST DISTRICT)

James Hoops
14,054 Votes
95.27%

Janet Breneman (W)
697 Votes
4.73%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Lewis Hilkert
9,340 Votes
53.02%

Jennifer King
4,393 Votes
24.94%

Heather Freese
3,884 Votes
22.05%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Terry Rummel
13,883 Votes
100%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

Katherine Zartman
13,613 Votes
100%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR COUNTY RECORDER

Patti Rockey
13,724 Votes
100%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR CLERK OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

Kimberly Herman
14,216 Votes
100%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR COUNTY TREASURER

Kellie Gray
13,795 Votes
100%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR COUNTY ENGINEER

Todd Roth
14,069 Votes
100%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR CORONER

Kevin Park
14,492 Votes
100%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR MEMBER OF THE STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION (1ST DISTRICT)

Diana Fessler
11,799 Votes
100%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT 

Sharon Kennedy
10,129 Votes
66.55%

John O’Donnell
5,091 Votes
33.45%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT 

Judi French
7,467 Votes
51.11%

Jennifer Brunner
7,142 Votes
48.89%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS (6TH DISTRICT)

Thomas Osowik
11,356 Votes
100%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS (6TH DISTRICT)

Charles Sulek
7,837 Votes
59.28%

Myron Duhart
5,383 Votes
40.72%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEASE (JUVENILE /PROBATE DIVISION)

Karen Gallagher
13,276 Votes
100%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) EDGERTON VILLAGE

For The Tax Levy
634 Votes
73.98%

Against The Tax Levy
223 Votes
26.02%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) BRADY TOWNSHIP

For The Tax Levy
860 Votes
76.44%

Against The Tax Levy
265 Votes
23.56%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (ADDITIONAL) BRADY TOWNSHIP

For The Tax Levy
607 Votes
54.73%

Against The Tax Levy
502 Votes
45.27%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP

For The Tax Levy
570 Votes
74.8%

Against The Tax Levy
192 Votes
25.2%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (REPLACEMENT) MADISON TOWNSHIP

For The Tax Levy
322 Votes
70.77%

Against The Tax Levy
133 Votes
29.23%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

PROPOSED MUNICIPAL INCOME TAX VILLAGE OF EDON

For The Tax Levy
214 Votes
55.3%

Against The Tax Levy
173 Votes
44.7%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (ADDITIONAL) NORTH CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

For The Tax Levy
885 Votes
42.16%

Against The Tax Levy
1,214 Votes
57.84%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) WEST UNITY VILLAGE

For The Tax Levy
516 Votes
71.67%

Against The Tax Levy
204 Votes
28.33%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) NORTHWEST TOWNSHIP

For The Tax Levy
384 Votes
67.25%

Against The Tax Levy
187 Votes
32.75%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) NORTHWEST TOWNSHIP

For The Tax Levy
436 Votes
75.96%

Against The Tax Levy
138 Votes
24.04%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP PARK DISTRICT

For The Tax Levy
739 Votes
64.88%

Against The Tax Levy
400 Votes
35.12%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP 

For The Tax Levy
805 Votes
70.99%

Against The Tax Levy
329 Votes
29.01%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) WILLIAMS COUNTY

For The Tax Levy
12,782 Votes
75.87%

Against The Tax Levy
1,860 Votes
24.13%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) WILLIAMS COUNTY

For The Tax Levy
511 Votes
79.1%

Against The Tax Levy
135 Votes
20.9%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

 

