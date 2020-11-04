All Williams County Levy Issues Pass With Exception Of North Central School District

WILLIAMS COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

FOR WILLIAMS COUNTY SHERIFF

Thomas E. Kochert (R)

8,960 Votes

53.95%

Gary Mohre (W)

7,649 Votes

46.05%

*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.

*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.

*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%

*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020

FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Donald J. Trump

13,218 Votes

72.26%

Joe Biden

4,726 Votes

25.84%

Jo Jorgensen

278 Votes

1.52%

Howie Hawkins

68 Votes

0.37%

FOR REPRESENTATIVE TO CONGRESS (5TH DISTRICT)

Bob Latta

13,919 Votes

78.08%

Nick Rubando

3,908 Votes

21.92%

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE (81ST DISTRICT)

James Hoops

14,054 Votes

95.27%

Janet Breneman (W)

697 Votes

4.73%

FOR COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Lewis Hilkert

9,340 Votes

53.02%

Jennifer King

4,393 Votes

24.94%

Heather Freese

3,884 Votes

22.05%

FOR COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Terry Rummel

13,883 Votes

100%

FOR PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

Katherine Zartman

13,613 Votes

100%

FOR COUNTY RECORDER

Patti Rockey

13,724 Votes

100%

FOR CLERK OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

Kimberly Herman

14,216 Votes

100%

FOR COUNTY TREASURER

Kellie Gray

13,795 Votes

100%

FOR COUNTY ENGINEER

Todd Roth

14,069 Votes

100%

FOR CORONER

Kevin Park

14,492 Votes

100%

FOR MEMBER OF THE STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION (1ST DISTRICT)

Diana Fessler

11,799 Votes

100%

FOR JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT

Sharon Kennedy

10,129 Votes

66.55%

John O’Donnell

5,091 Votes

33.45%

FOR JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT

Judi French

7,467 Votes

51.11%

Jennifer Brunner

7,142 Votes

48.89%

FOR JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS (6TH DISTRICT)

Thomas Osowik

11,356 Votes

100%

FOR JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS (6TH DISTRICT)

Charles Sulek

7,837 Votes

59.28%

Myron Duhart

5,383 Votes

40.72%

FOR JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEASE (JUVENILE /PROBATE DIVISION)

Karen Gallagher

13,276 Votes

100%

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) EDGERTON VILLAGE

For The Tax Levy

634 Votes

73.98%

Against The Tax Levy

223 Votes

26.02%

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) BRADY TOWNSHIP

For The Tax Levy

860 Votes

76.44%

Against The Tax Levy

265 Votes

23.56%

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (ADDITIONAL) BRADY TOWNSHIP

For The Tax Levy

607 Votes

54.73%

Against The Tax Levy

502 Votes

45.27%

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP

For The Tax Levy

570 Votes

74.8%

Against The Tax Levy

192 Votes

25.2%

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (REPLACEMENT) MADISON TOWNSHIP

For The Tax Levy

322 Votes

70.77%

Against The Tax Levy

133 Votes

29.23%

PROPOSED MUNICIPAL INCOME TAX VILLAGE OF EDON

For The Tax Levy

214 Votes

55.3%

Against The Tax Levy

173 Votes

44.7%

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (ADDITIONAL) NORTH CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

For The Tax Levy

885 Votes

42.16%

Against The Tax Levy

1,214 Votes

57.84%

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) WEST UNITY VILLAGE

For The Tax Levy

516 Votes

71.67%

Against The Tax Levy

204 Votes

28.33%

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) NORTHWEST TOWNSHIP

For The Tax Levy

384 Votes

67.25%

Against The Tax Levy

187 Votes

32.75%

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) NORTHWEST TOWNSHIP

For The Tax Levy

436 Votes

75.96%

Against The Tax Levy

138 Votes

24.04%

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP PARK DISTRICT

For The Tax Levy

739 Votes

64.88%

Against The Tax Levy

400 Votes

35.12%

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP

For The Tax Levy

805 Votes

70.99%

Against The Tax Levy

329 Votes

29.01%

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) WILLIAMS COUNTY

For The Tax Levy

12,782 Votes

75.87%

Against The Tax Levy

1,860 Votes

24.13%

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) WILLIAMS COUNTY

For The Tax Levy

511 Votes

79.1%

Against The Tax Levy

135 Votes

20.9%

