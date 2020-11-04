All Williams County Levy Issues Pass With Exception Of North Central School District

WILLIAMS COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS
FOR WILLIAMS COUNTY SHERIFF
Thomas E. Kochert (R)
8,960 Votes
53.95%
Gary Mohre (W)
7,649 Votes
46.05%
*Unofficial results posted by the Williams County Board Of Elections.
*Precincts Reporting 29 of 29 = 100.00%.
*Registered Voters 18599 of 25515 = 72.89%
*12:51 a.m. / November 4th, 2020
FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES
Donald J. Trump
13,218 Votes
72.26%
Joe Biden
4,726 Votes
25.84%
Jo Jorgensen
278 Votes
1.52%
Howie Hawkins
68 Votes
0.37%
FOR REPRESENTATIVE TO CONGRESS (5TH DISTRICT)
Bob Latta
13,919 Votes
78.08%
Nick Rubando
3,908 Votes
21.92%
FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE (81ST DISTRICT)
James Hoops
14,054 Votes
95.27%
Janet Breneman (W)
697 Votes
4.73%
FOR COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Lewis Hilkert
9,340 Votes
53.02%
Jennifer King
4,393 Votes
24.94%
Heather Freese
3,884 Votes
22.05%
FOR COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Terry Rummel
13,883 Votes
100%
FOR PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
Katherine Zartman
13,613 Votes
100%
FOR COUNTY RECORDER
Patti Rockey
13,724 Votes
100%
FOR CLERK OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS
Kimberly Herman
14,216 Votes
100%
FOR COUNTY TREASURER
Kellie Gray
13,795 Votes
100%
FOR COUNTY ENGINEER
Todd Roth
14,069 Votes
100%
FOR CORONER
Kevin Park
14,492 Votes
100%
FOR MEMBER OF THE STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION (1ST DISTRICT)
Diana Fessler
11,799 Votes
100%
FOR JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT
Sharon Kennedy
10,129 Votes
66.55%
John O’Donnell
5,091 Votes
33.45%
FOR JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT
Judi French
7,467 Votes
51.11%
Jennifer Brunner
7,142 Votes
48.89%
FOR JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS (6TH DISTRICT)
Thomas Osowik
11,356 Votes
100%
FOR JUDGE OF THE COURT OF APPEALS (6TH DISTRICT)
Charles Sulek
7,837 Votes
59.28%
Myron Duhart
5,383 Votes
40.72%
FOR JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEASE (JUVENILE /PROBATE DIVISION)
Karen Gallagher
13,276 Votes
100%
PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) EDGERTON VILLAGE
For The Tax Levy
634 Votes
73.98%
Against The Tax Levy
223 Votes
26.02%
PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) BRADY TOWNSHIP
For The Tax Levy
860 Votes
76.44%
Against The Tax Levy
265 Votes
23.56%
PROPOSED TAX LEVY (ADDITIONAL) BRADY TOWNSHIP
For The Tax Levy
607 Votes
54.73%
Against The Tax Levy
502 Votes
45.27%
PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP
For The Tax Levy
570 Votes
74.8%
Against The Tax Levy
192 Votes
25.2%
PROPOSED TAX LEVY (REPLACEMENT) MADISON TOWNSHIP
For The Tax Levy
322 Votes
70.77%
Against The Tax Levy
133 Votes
29.23%
PROPOSED MUNICIPAL INCOME TAX VILLAGE OF EDON
For The Tax Levy
214 Votes
55.3%
Against The Tax Levy
173 Votes
44.7%
PROPOSED TAX LEVY (ADDITIONAL) NORTH CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
For The Tax Levy
885 Votes
42.16%
Against The Tax Levy
1,214 Votes
57.84%
PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) WEST UNITY VILLAGE
For The Tax Levy
516 Votes
71.67%
Against The Tax Levy
204 Votes
28.33%
PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) NORTHWEST TOWNSHIP
For The Tax Levy
384 Votes
67.25%
Against The Tax Levy
187 Votes
32.75%
PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) NORTHWEST TOWNSHIP
For The Tax Levy
436 Votes
75.96%
Against The Tax Levy
138 Votes
24.04%
PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP PARK DISTRICT
For The Tax Levy
739 Votes
64.88%
Against The Tax Levy
400 Votes
35.12%
PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
For The Tax Levy
805 Votes
70.99%
Against The Tax Levy
329 Votes
29.01%
PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) WILLIAMS COUNTY
For The Tax Levy
12,782 Votes
75.87%
Against The Tax Levy
1,860 Votes
24.13%
PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) WILLIAMS COUNTY
For The Tax Levy
511 Votes
79.1%
Against The Tax Levy
135 Votes
20.9%
