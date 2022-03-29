UPDATE: Family Of Five Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash Saturday Night Near Wauseon

Facebook

Wauseon –The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on County Road 14 at County Road H in Clinton Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on March 26th, 2022 at approximately 11:48 p.m.

A 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by Zane Hull, age 21 of Delta, Ohio was eastbound on County Road H. A 2013 BMW 5 series driven by Muriel Michael, age 28 of Wauseon, Ohio was southbound on County Road 14.

Mr. Hull failed to yield the right of way, and struck Miss Michael. Mr. Hull was taken by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Miss Michael was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries.

Miss Michael had two additional passengers who were pronounced deceased at the scene, Xavier Brown, age 25 of Wauseon, Ohio. and a rear passenger in the BMW, Deklin Jankowski, 9, Delta, Ohio, was also pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two additional rear passengers who were transported by air ambulance to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Aurora Michael, 7, and Riggs Brown, 1, both of Delta, Ohio, succumbed to their injuries on March 27th.

The crash remains under investigation. Not all safety belts were being used.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Morenci, Michigan Fire Department, and Wauseon F ire Department.

***UPDATE March 29 9:30 a.m.***

The driver of the BMW, Muriel Michael, succumbed to her injuries on March 28th.