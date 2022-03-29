Roma DeGroff (1933-2022)

Facebook

Roma Jean DeGroff, 88 years, a longtime resident of Bryan, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Adams Woodcrest Nursing Center, Decatur, Indiana.

Roma was born May 9, 1933, in Muskegon, Michigan, the daughter of the late Peter Wellington and Thelma (Gould) Rivers.

She married Clarence E. “Charlie” DeGroff, Jr., on April 4, 1953, in Bryan, and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2019.

Roma was a Police Dispatcher and Matron for 16 years, for the Bryan Police Department, serving under Chief Beals and Chief Phillips.

She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and the Bryan Moose Lodge 1064.

Roma loved tending to her flower gardens, doing cross stitch and making ceramics. Roma enjoyed spending time at their cottage on Ball Lake.

Surviving are her three sons, Rick (Deborah) DeGroff of Montrose, West Virginia, Mark DeGroff of White Lake, Michigan and Dr. Steven (Carrie) DeGroff of Decatur, Indiana; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Rivers of Canton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Dorothy Wilcoxson Rivers; husband, Charlie and one sister, Shirley Rivers.

Visitation for Roma Jean DeGroff will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, where funeral services for Roma following at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, with Rev. Peter Paige officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan with Graveside Rites accorded by the Bryan Police Department.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Bryan Parks and Recreation Department 1399 East High Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506, or Tunnels to Towers.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

