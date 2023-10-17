Vacant House Fire In Swanton Determined To Be Arson

SWANTON, Ohio — A fire in Swanton (Lucas County) has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau. Investigators are seeking tips from the public to help identify those responsible.

On Oct. 13, at 9:34 p.m., the Springfield Township Fire Department was dispatched to respond to a vacant house fire at 11740 Shaffer Road, Swanton, Ohio 43558.

The fire completely destroyed the structure. The subsequent investigation with State Fire Marshal investigators ruled the fire’s cause as arson.

The investigators are looking for any information to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice. The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire.

Anyone who has information should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.