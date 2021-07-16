Swanton Man Sentenced For Attempted Domestic Violence

A Swanton man was sentenced on July 15, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Darrin Bailey, 46, of 106 Cass Street, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Bailey to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $100 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by a 10:00 pm. to 6:00 am. curfew, have no contact with the victim, successfully complete the Batterer’s Intervention Program, and show proof of or obtain a valid driver’s license within 180 days.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Bailey spending 10 months in prison.