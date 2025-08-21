VARSITY VOLLEYBALL: Edgerton Picks Up Four-Set Win At Delta

PHOTOS BY RACHEL NAGEL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

EDGERTON SENIOR … Ava Swank sets the ball for teammate Kaitlyn Burke during the Bulldogs win at Delta.

HITTING ATTEMPT … Delta’s Claire Bates takes a swing going for one of her 17 kills on the night.

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

DELTA (August 19, 2025) - The Edgerton Bulldogs took on the Delta Panthers in girls’ volleyball Tuesday night ...