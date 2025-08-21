VARSITY VOLLEYBALL: Edon Falls Short As Stryker Claims Five-Set Victory

NON-LEAGUE WIN … Stryker outside hitter Khloe Goebel try to keep play alive in the Panthers’ five set win at Edon.

PHOTOS BY REBEKAH DELL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ASSIST LEADER … Edon’s Genna Ripke (above) recorded 53 assists as the Bombers fell at home to Stryker.

Stryker 3, Edon 2

EDON – Edon took two of the first three sets before Stryker won the fourth (25-23) and then the deciding set 15-9.

Stryker’s Abby Oberlin dr...