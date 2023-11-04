Verena Falor (1922 – 2023)

(Lifelong Resident Of Delta)

Verena J. (Seiler) Falor lifelong resident of Delta, passed away at the age of 101 on Friday, November 3, 2023. She was born in Fayette on February 2, 1922, to the late Carl G. Seiler and Hazel (Frazier) Seiler.

Verena attended Delta High School graduating in 1939; she would then go onto Warners School of Beauty Culture and become a licensed beautician. She would serve as a secretary with Sears and Roebuck for 30 years before retiring in 1982.

Verena treasured her family, especially her grandchildren, and great grandchildren spending all the time she could with them and making memories. She was known for never missing an event and attending numerous activities.

Verena would marry Robert Ferguson in 1940 who was killed in the line of duty in World War II. Verena would then marry Richard K. Falor in August of 1947 and they would spend 31 years together until his unexpected passing on July 26, 1978; together they would cherish two daughters, Cherie and Kathie.

Verena was a lifelong member of the Delta United Methodist Church (now known as Hope Church of Delta).

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard Falor; and infant son, Gary Falor in 1948.

Left to honor her are her daughters; Kathie (Dan) Crandall, Cherie (Jay) Beaudry; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ian) Cameron, Andrea (Tim) Robinson, Suzanna (John) Chandler, Pamela (Dan) Wright, Dan Crandall and Brooke (Justin) Brenner; great grandchildren, Scarlett, Colette, Juliette, Cayden and Mason Robinson, Noah Genson, Colton and Waylon Wright, Naomi and Vivian Cameron, Ethan, Elan, and Easton Crandall, and Hayden and Reagan Brenner.

Friends will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515; with a funeral service honoring Verena’s life beginning at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, also at the funeral home. Pastor Kent Winkler will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43614 and Hope Church of Delta, 101 Northwood Drive, Delta, Ohio 43515 in her memory.