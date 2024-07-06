Montpelier Man Pleads Guilty To Raping 11-Year-Old, Faces Potential Life Sentence

BRYAN, Ohio – Ray Ramos, a 53-year-old Montpelier man, has pleaded guilty to raping an 11-year-old and is now facing a potential life sentence.

The charge against Ramos specifies that he is a “sexually violent predator” and carries a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

As part of the plea agreement, six other counts of rape will be dismissed. Ramos is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24 at 10 a.m.

Ramos is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24 at 10 a.m. and a pre-sentence investigation has been ordered.

The charges against Ray Ramos allege that he engaged in sexual conduct with an 11-year-old child on multiple occasions, with the incidents occurring on March 15 and April 5.

These charges were brought forward by a Williams County grand jury in April.

Each of the seven counts included the specification that Ramos “compelled the victim to submit by force or the threat of force.”