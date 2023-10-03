Village Of Edgerton Begins Fall Cleanup

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Village of Edgerton provides leaf pick up service to the community in order to help remove fallen leaves and reduce the amount of debris getting into our storm sewers.

The Village of Edgerton anticipates beginning full town leaf pickup on October 9, 2023 and will continue until the bulk of the leaves are on the ground.

From now until then, we ask that all leaves be containerized, not exceed a 50-pound limit and we will pick them up with yard waste.

After the October 9th start date, they can be placed in the tree lawn area for the leaf machine to pick up, as shown on picture.

Leaves should be placed on the tree lawn area, not in the street. Remember to keep catch basins clear of debris to reduce flooding during heavy rains. Leaf piles should only contain leaves.

Leaves and branches should be separated as they are collected with different equipment and branch pick up is not a regular service during fall leaf season.

Please refrain from putting leaves in islands of cul-de-sacs as it is very difficult for our large trucks to maneuver around the area. Village crews follow a route through the village and there is no specific day for pick up.

Depending on the amount of leaves to be collected, it can take the crews as long as a week to complete a full route.

Vehicles should be parked at least three feet (3 ft) from any piles. This will help provide the space needed for the leaf crews to get to the leaves. Animal waste, root balls, stumps, or any sort of trash is STRICTLY PROHIBITED.

For your convenience, leaves and yard waste can also be DROPPED OFF at the street department located through the west drive, in a pre-marked designated area.

This area is open for usage 24/7. If you have any questions or concerns about pick up or drop off, please contact the village at (419) 298-2912.