Bryan Municipal Utilities Celebrates Public Power Week

(PRESS RELEASE) Bryan, OH – Bryan Municipal Utilities is celebrating Public Power Week (#PublicPowerWeek), Oct. 1-7, along with more than 2,000 other community-owned, notfor-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

“Public Power Week celebrates the community-owned electricity that Bryan Municipal Utilities provides to our community,” said Director of Utilities Derek Schultz.

“Public Power puts the people of Bryan first, and Public Power Week gives us the chance to emphasize the advantages of locally grown, locally owned power to our citizens.”

“Knowing our community and its needs helps us keep homes, businesses and public places powered year-round.”

“Local ownership has allowed us to utilize a diverse power supply portfolio, operate local generation assets, and make continued infrastructure improvements, all of which benefit the City of Bryan.”

“Since 1896 we have operated and served our customers right here in Bryan, we care a great deal about things like customer service, helping folks save energy and money, providing reliable service, and keeping the community safe,” said Schultz.

“As a not-for-profit public power utility, our loyalty is to our customers. We take great pride in our work and thank you for your support of public power – an American tradition.”

For more information about Bryan Municipal Utilities and its services, please visit www.cityofbryan.net