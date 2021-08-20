Village Of Edgerton Formally Welcomes New Business

Edgerton, August 19: It is with great pleasure that the Village of Edgerton gives a warm welcome to the Magnolia Roots Hair Co. Salon; located at 113 North Michigan Avenue, in Edgerton!

Mackenzie Kos, owner of Magnolia Roots Salon, originally from Bryan, has been working in the industry for three years and graduated with honors from Paul Mitchell the School Toledo in 2018.

“We are thrilled and look forward to supporting this business in Edgerton. One of greatest things about Edgerton is the people. Edgerton has become a place where people root their talents, hard work and dedication.”

“Businesses like Magnolia Roots Hair Co., provide a foundation for our residents and other businesses to thrive. Best of luck with your business and welcome to our community!” Dawn Fitzcharles, Village Administrator

Magnolia Roots Salon invites the community to their open house this Saturday, August 21st from 11-2! Stop by and check out the new renovations, enter to win a product basket, get some free samples, and enjoy some light refreshments. Appointments can be booked by calling the salon at (419) 298-0100.

Please join us in extending a heartfelt welcome to Magnolia Roots Salon and their employees!

“I have a passion for all things hair, specializing in blonding techniques. My favorite spot-on earth is behind the chair, and I still think empowering women to look and feel their best is the coolest job in the world! I am so honored and excited to be a part of the Edgerton community!” Mackenzie Skylar, Owner & Stylist