Village Of Edgerton Gives Reminders To Residents Ahead Of Winter Storm

Ahead of this weeks predicted weather….

Winter weather makes everything a little bit trickier. Even small things, like picking up your garbage, can become complicated when there are several inches of snow on the ground.

To ensure that you receive consistent service, please make sure to follow these guidelines.

DO dig out a spot for your cart where you usually place it (typically the end of your driveway). Place the cart on a level area with no more than 3 ft. from the street with wheels away from street and lid opening to the street.

DO NOT put garbage cans on the street, as this creates a hazard to vehicles and plow truck drivers.

DO NOT place your cart on top of snow piles. Melting or shifting snow could cause the cart to fall over and spill. It also makes it difficult for garbage trucks to set them back down.

Please be patient, drivers are doing their absolute best to provide service for all of our customers in a safe and timely manner. Following these guidelines will help to ensure proper pickup for all residents.

Over the next week, temperatures are forecasted to maintain a consistent low. If your meter has frozen in the past, let your faucets open at a trickle.

Water meters may freeze when the temperatures are frigid, something to look for is lower than normal to no water pressure.

Know the location of your master water shutoff valve. In many homes it’s where the water line comes into your house from the street. If a pipe bursts anywhere in the house — kitchen, bath, basement or crawl space — this valve turns off all water and could save your home from damage.

So, find it now, make sure it’s working, and paint it a bright color or hang a tag on it. Be sure everyone in the family knows where it is and what it does.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of reach of children.

Consider keeping the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if the pipes burst.

If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55ºF. Have someone check the property while you aren’t there.

If you plan to turn the heat off, be sure to drain all the water from the pipes, meter, toilets, and water heater, and turn off the power source to the water heater.

Of course, if you should have any issues, call the non-emergency after hours number at 419-298-2343.

INFORMATION PROVIDED BY DAWN FITZCHARLES, VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR