Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Williams, Fulton & Surrounding Counties

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow and dangerous travel expected. Total snowaccumulations in excess of 10 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of Northern Indiana, Southwest Michigan and Northwest Ohio
* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to 7 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will become very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will affect midweek commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rain will change to snow from northwest to southeast early Wednesday morning. This will be a long duration snow event, with periods of moderate to heavy snow and reduced visibilities.
