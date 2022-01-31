Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Williams, Fulton & Surrounding Counties

Facebook

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow and dangerous travel expected. Total snow

accumulations in excess of 10 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of Northern Indiana, Southwest Michigan and Northwest Ohio

* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to 7 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will become very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will affect midweek commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rain will change to snow from northwest to southeast early Wednesday morning. This will be a long duration snow event, with periods of moderate to heavy snow and reduced visibilities.