Village Of Edgerton Holding Public Meeting About Housing Improvement Program

Edgerton March 30, 2021: Do you need assistance with household rehabilitation, emergency home repair or homebuyer assistance?

The Village of Edgerton, in partnership with the Maumee Valley Planning Organization will be holding a public meeting to discuss the Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) on April 14, 2021 at 5 pm at the Edgerton Town Hall.

The purpose of this program is to assist residents with the rehabilitation costs of single family housing units. Examples of eligible renovations include installation and/or repairs to foundations, roofs, gutters, electrical upgrades, plumbing, furnaces, hot water heaters, installation, windows, doors and lead based abatements. Assistance is also available for down payment and closing costs for low and moderate income households purchasing their primary residences.

Citizens wishing to find out more information about what is available to residents at the Village of Edgerton are encouraged to attend or contact Liz Keel at 419.784.3882.