Donald Carr (1932-2021)

Donald B. Carr, 88, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at SKLD – Bryan Center, Bryan, Ohio. He was born on December 8, 1932 in Hudson City, Michigan, son of the late Verne and Pearl (Shoeman) Carr. Donald served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, from 1950 to 1953, until his honorable discharge.

Donald worked at Hayes Albion in West Unity for many years. He owned and operated D+ Lawn Service in Sarasota, Florida, and worked as a condo maintenance man. He was the 1952-1953 Austrian Featherweight Boxing Champion, and the 1954, 1955, and 1956 Michigan Golden Gloves Featherweight Boxing Champion.

Donald was an avid bass fisherman, loved bowling, playing softball, and watching NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking and making log cabin bird houses. He was a member of the Pony Pullers Association, competing in the tri-state area.

Surviving are his six children, Daniel (Debbie) Carr of Hicksville, Ohio; Jim Carr of Edon, Ohio; Linda Mills of Deridder, Louisiana; Midge Dunn of Ponchatoula, Louisiana; Steve Carr of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Jeff (Lisa) Carr of Sherwood, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, John Carr, Tim Carr and Ronald Carr; one daughter, Deb Silver; and nine siblings.

To honor Donald’s wishes, no visitation or services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to SKLD – Bryan Center, 1104 Wesley Avenue, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

