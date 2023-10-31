Village Of Edgerton Offering Community Energy Savings Program

(PRESS RELEASE) – If Edgerton residents need assistance signing up for the voluntary program, Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles will be in the office to assist on 11/2/23 from 8:30a-10a or on 11/7/23 from 7a-11a, additional appointments for assistance available by calling 419.298.2912.

The Village of Edgerton has partnered with EnergyHub to provide a Community Energy Savings: Smart Thermostat Program that will provide our community with an energy saving option, making it easy and convenient to manage your home’s energy use.

By enrolling your eligible thermostat in this program, customers agree to allow the public power utility to make brief, small adjustments to your thermostat during times of high electric demand, known as Peak Energy Alert.

Not only will you save money within your home, but you will be helping to keep transmission and capacity electric costs lower for everyone in your community! Once enrolled, customers will receive a $55 VISA e-gift card.

Plus, if you stay enrolled, you will be entered for a chance to win a $250 e-gift card at the end of each summer season.

This is a voluntary program and customers can opt out of thermostat adjustments at any time from your mobile device, web browser or thermostat.

Sign up. Earn Money. Save Money. It’s that simple! Enroll today at www.enrollmythermostat.com/amp-community-energy-savings.

Additional questions about the program? Contact communityenergysavings@energyhub.com or call the office at 419-298-2912.