Emma Bondsteel (1937 – 2023)

Emma Naomi Bondsteel, 86, of Osseo, Michigan passed away Saturday, October 28th at Hillsdale Hospital in Hillsdale, Michigan.

She was born on June 16, 1937 in Hudson, Michigan to Clarence G and Velva (McLain) Kelley. Emma graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1955. On January 14, 1956 she married William “Bill” D. Bondsteel in Hillsdale, and he survives.

Emma was a member of the Frontier United Methodist Church in Frontier, Michigan. She retired in 1974 from Renner’s Express Inc. Truckline, where she was a dispatcher.

Prior to that she had worked at Alson’s Corp. for several years, and Pioneer Transformer. Emma was an avid reader, she enjoyed playing BINGO and other games, doing puzzles and playing any type of card game with friends and family. She also enjoyed camping and spending her winters in Florida.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bill; children Dallas (Nettie) Bondsteel of Lexington, Tennessee, Sandra (Terry) Grimm of Hillsdale, James (Kathy) Bondsteel of Hillsdale, Scott (Tammy) Bondsteel of Hillsdale and Stacy J. Bondsteel of Hillsdale; grandchildren Ryan (Andrea) Grimm, Brett (Katie) Grimm, Dallas J. Bondsteel, Jennifer (Steve) Maness, Chris (Nicole) Bondsteel, Amy (Bryan) Bondsteel, Bridget Bondsteel and Angel Bondsteel; great grandchildren Bryce, Corbin, McKenna, Liam, Iris, Emma, Isabelle, Nettie and Gibson; sister Esther (Marvin) Stewart of Hillsdale and a wonderful and loving sister in-law Louise McLouth, who helped take care of Emma for so many years.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents, seven sisters, Joyce, Peg, Rose, Lena, Betty, Ada and Gloria, and four brothers Linford, Frank, Elvin “Bud” and Bill.

Visitation for Emma will be on Wednesday, November 1st from 4-8pmat the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will be on Thursday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Don Lee and Pastor Deb Cole to officiate. Interment will follow at Frontier Cemetery in Frontier, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be given to Frontier UMC or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.