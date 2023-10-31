Local Dentist To Buy Children’s Halloween Candy In Support Of Troops Overseas

Napoleon, Ohio – October 26, 2023 – This Halloween, trick-or-treaters can swap candy for cash while supporting troops serving overseas. Children are invited to bring unopened Halloween candy to any Dental Excellence office now through Friday, November 3rd.

Dental Excellence will pay one dollar per pound of candy, up to $10. Office locations include Sylvania, Napoleon, and Delta.

Dental Excellence will donate all candy for distribution in care packages to our troops. Last year, over 250 pounds of candy was donated.

Additional care items such as scarves, small stuffed animals, socks, lip balm, DVDs and CDs, and letters of appreciation will also be accepted.

Children are invited to make a night of it and join one of Dental Excellence’s Candy Buyback parties. The events will be held at the Napoleon and Delta offices on Thursday, November 2nd from 6-7 p.m. and will include games, prizes, and snacks.

Dental Excellence is also encouraging schools to get involved and is awarding $100 to the school with the most candy dropped off by its students.

“We love the idea of keeping children’s teeth healthy while bringing a smile to our troops,” said Dr. Michael Carpenter, Founder and CEO of Dental Excellence Group.

Dental Excellence is a general and family dental practice offering advanced services such as pediatric, cosmetic, and sedation dentistry.

For additional information on the candy buyback program or Dental Excellence, visit their website at happy-dentistry.com.