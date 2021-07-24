Village Of Holiday City Passes Multiple Resolutions

The Village of Holiday City held their council meeting on Thursday July 15th at 7:00pm. The meeting was called to order followed by roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Council then moved to approve the minutes from the June 17th meeting.

With no ordinances on the agenda for the night the council moved to discuss resolutions.

The following resolutions were discussed. R-2021-10 Authorizing T&N PO (44-2021), R-2021-11 Accepting Amounts of (1.6 mills), R-2021-12 Authorizing option contract for real property, R-2021-13 Authorizing a FellerFinch contract.

Council then moved to reports and announcements from before moving to old and new business and public remarks. The council then moved to adjourn.