Edgerton Village Council Hears Presentation From Local Habitat For Humanity

The Village of Edgerton held their meeting on Tuesday July 20th. The meeting was called to order at 7:00pm followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer. Roll call then took place with all members present.

A motion was then made to approve the minutes from the July 6th meeting which passed.

Council then moved to hear a presentation from the Williams County Habitat for Humanity. Board President Wade Patrick and Director Mary Ann Peters gave the presentation which focused on who Habitat for Humanity is, what they do, how it works, and who they help.

They let council know that there is currently a partner family that is established and living in Edgerton and that they have a desire to stay in the Village.

The organization stated that they are looking for the donation of a residential lot to develop new housing for this partner family.

Habitat for Humanity has built in Edgerton previously and stated they would like the opportunity to work in the community again. Mary Ann Peters and Wade Patrick thanked the council for the chance to speak with them. Mayor Day added that this is a program that he definitely wants the Village to get behind and be a part of.

Council then proceeded to hear updates from the Village Administrator. Dawn Fitzcharles wished to thank employees for working hard to get Miller Park ready for the Homecoming event coming that weekend.

A movie night in the Town Hall parking lot will be taking place on August 5th with a rain date of August 12th. The event will be a free will donation with proceeds going to Edgerton Bulldogs bags and Joyful Bird Ministries.

There will be an AMP/OMEA conference on September 20-22 at the Hilton Columbus, Easton Ohio. The registration fee is waived for elected officials attending for the first time.

In the Fiscal Officers report, Denise Knecht spoke about a credit card review from June 15th to July 15th and quarterly from April to June. Resolution 2021-007-1 reading for the tax budget amounts for 2022 will have a few hundred dollars difference from 2021.

The American Rescue Plan Act second round of COVID funds registration is taking place. Registration was complete last week and is currently pending.

A discussion then took place regarding the first reading of Resolution 2021-007 which is in regard to accepting the amounts and rates for necessary tax levies as determined by the budget commission. A motion was then made to accept the Resolution which then passed.

A discussion then took place regarding the new Community Reinvestment Areas. A few differences exist between the 1994 CRA and the current one that is up for approval.

The biggest difference between the two is that the new CRA will cover the entire village whereas the 1994 CRA had 3 areas in place that covered multiple sections of the village. This new CRA will bring all 3 of those together.

Council then continued with the first reading of Ordinance 1085 regarding the implementation of Ohio Revised Code sections 3735.65 through 3735.70 for the establishment and description of boundaries for Community Reinvestment Areas in the Village, designation of a housing officer to administer the program, and the creation of a community reinvestment housing council. A motion was made to approve the ordinance which was passed.

A discussion then took place regarding the Water Tower Rehab Project #1 Change Order. There was no change to the cost of the project.

It was found out that the valve would not be to the village before the original commence day. The commence work date will now be on or after September 1st, 2021, with a completion date of September 20th, 2021. A motion was made to approve the change order which was passed. A motion was then made to approve the bills which was also approved.

Discussions then took place from the council members. Roger Muehlfeld asked what the typical lot size was for a residential property in the Village.

Dawn Fitzcharles stated that she believed the size was 75’ by 150’ but will confirm. The question of if the band stage upgrades in the Town Hall Park would be complete before the Homecoming event that weekend was raised. It was said that there will not be electric but that the orange tape will be removed.

Mayor Day stated that he will have the date and time for the next Park Board meeting by the end of the week.

Resident Mike Nester then entered the council chambers at 7:49pm with a water drainage concern regarding a driveway installation next door to his home that may cause water to shed onto his property.Village Administrator Fitzcharles agreed to take a look at the concern either after the meeting or first thing in the morning the next day.

Council then entered Executive Session at 7:52pm and returned at 9:08pm. Actions taken during Executive Session include an open full-time position for a Water/Sewer Operator position.

Applicant Eugene Wilson has 32 years of experience. He also holds an Ohio EPA Class II Water distribution license and could start on September 1st.

The Village Administrator requested that the council considered him for the position at a pay rate of $20.00 per hour. A motion was made to hire Eugene for the position which passed.

A motion was also made to set the hourly wage for Water/Sewer Operator Ron Brust at $20.00 per hour. Ron had successfully completed his Water and Waste Certifications and is also now the Operator of

Record which allows the Village of Edgerton to terminate their contract with the Village of Edon. The motion was approved.

A motion was then made to allow the Village Administrator to advertise for a part-time general laborer. The motion passed with five voting for and one against.

Council then made a motion to adjourn which passed at 9:16pm.