Swanton Corn Festival Set For Return On August 7th

After the cancellation of last year’s event, the Swanton Cornfest committee is proud to announce that the 2021 Corn Festival will be on Saturday, August 7. The theme for this year is Magical Maize.

The day will kick off with the annual Pharaoh’s car show starting at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Cornfest parade will start at 10:30 a.m. The parade will start at Brookside, head south on Main St, cross the tracks, head west on Garfield Ave, and end at Elton Pkwy.

The parade will feature marching bands, floats, horses, and will be led by Grand Marshal Happy the Clown (Matt Onweller).

Among the traditional activities that will follow the parade– chicken dinner, entertainment, the beer tent, vendor show and kids rides– there will also be some new activities including a home run derby starting at 4:30 p.m. with registration beginning at 3:30 p.m. Saturday will also feature the 21 & over corn hole tournament starting at 4:30 p.m. with registration beginning at 4 p.m. in the Upper Beer Garden.

The entertainment lineup for Stage One will include Abbigale Rose from noon – 2 p.m., The Forrest Family Band at 2:30 until 4:30 p.m. and Bob Wurst from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

On Stage, Two Led by Faith will perform at noon until 1:15 p.m. Happy the Clown will host a show from 1:30p.m. to 2 p.m. The Swanton High School Cheerleaders will perform at 2:30 p.m. just before the Swanton High School Meet the Teams event at 3 p.m.

Corn Olympics is coming back this year from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Shane Piasecki will round out the entertainment on Stage Two from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Stirred Not Shaken, the winner of the 2019 Corn Fest Battle of the Bands, will be the entertainment in the Beer Tent 8 p.m. to 11:30p.m. Admission to the beer tent is $5 on Saturday.

As in years past, the Swanton School Foundation will host an All-Class Reunion on Friday, August 6 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. for 21 and older individuals in the beer tent.

There is a $5 cover charge and music by D.J. Vinnie Towell and singer Slim. This event is open to all: SHS Alumni and non-alumni as well.

New on Friday night, there will be a Swanton High School Baseball and Softball Alumni Co-ed Softball Game at Field #1 at 6 p.m.

Also new this year is a two-day 3 v 3 soccer tournament on Fields #3 and #4 to begin at 4 p.m. each day.

For more information, visit the Swanton Corn Festival Facebook page.