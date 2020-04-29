Village Of Montpelier Receives National Recognition

COLUMBUS, OH: American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) is proud to announce that the Village of Montpelier received Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) Platinum designation, the Certificate of Excellence in Reliability and a first place Safety Award, all of which are presented by the American Public Power Association (APPA).

The RP3 program recognizes utilities that demonstrate high proficiency in reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. There are three levels of designations, Diamond, Platinum and Gold.

Montpelier’s Platinum designation is for a three-year period starting in 2020. Criteria within each of the four RP3 areas are based upon sound business practices and recognized industry-leading practices.

The Certificate of Excellence in Reliability recognizes utilities that placed in the top 25 percentile of reliability nationwide in 2019, as measured against the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data.

The APPA helps public power systems track outage and restoration data through its eReliability Tracker service and compares the data to national statistics tracked by the EIA. AMP covers the cost of subscription to the eReliability Tracker service for all of its members.

The APPA Safety Awards recognize utilities with the lowest safety incidence rate within their group of like sized utilities in 2019.

“Montpelier’s commitment to the safety of their employees and reliability of their electric service is commendable,” said Jolene Thompson, AMP president and CEO. “These recognitions show how dedicated the Montpelier Municipal Utility is to serving its customers and maintaining best practices for employees.”

For more information on APPA’s RP3 program, Certificate of eReliability or Safety Awards, please visit www.publicpower.org.

