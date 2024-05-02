NSCC Recognizes Award Of Merit & Distinguished Faculty Members At Ceremony

Archbold, Ohio – Northwest State Community College recently recognized seventeen Award of Merit recipients. For over 25 years, Northwest State has recognized graduates within the degree programs for their academic achievements.

Award of Merit recipients are chosen by faculty from the respective divisions based on leadership involvement, special talents or abilities in their academic field, and significant contributions to Northwest State.

Following an open by Dr. Lana Snider, NSCC Vice President for Academics, and a welcome by NSCC Executive Vice President Dr. Albert Lewis, Jr., the recipients were brought to the stage for recognition of their achievements.

RECOGNIZING STUDENTS, RECOGNIZING FACULTY

In addition to recognizing the Award of Merit student recipients, the College also nominated eight faculty for Distinguished Faculty status during the ceremony. The award recognizes exemplified excellence in teaching. The list of honorees is as follows:

Award of Merit recipients:

–Arts & Sciences division: Kyla Bressler (Napoleon), Jayne Durham (Malinta), Jake Stephens (Defiance), Grace Torres (Defiance)

–Business & Public Services division: Greg Dobson (Defiance), Rheya Drown (Defiance), Megan Hannigan (Risingsun), Luke Leatherman (Liberty Center), Brianne Young (Montpelier)

–Nursing & Allied Health division: Allison Boles (Napoleon), Sarah Breece (Hamler), Kali Heffelfinger (Hicksville), Bethany Klopfenstein (Paulding)

–STEM & Industrial Technologies division: Bradon Beck (Archbold), Chris Dukeshire (Delta), Garrett Sidle (Holgate), Ash Walz (Montpelier)

Distinguished Faculty nominees:

–Arts & Sciences division: Thelma Esterline*, Amy Drees

–Business & Public Services division: Anthony Menna*, Heather Galbraith

–Nursing & Allied Health division: Heather Fisher*, Linette Will

–STEM & Industrial Technologies division: Dianne Mott*, Josh Verhoff

*denotes part-time faculty member

Linette Will was named the full-time Distinguished Faculty Award recipient, and Anthony Menna received the part-time Distinguished Faculty Award. The College congratulates the students and faculty recognized in the ceremony.