Village Of Swanton Releases Details For 4th Of July Celebration

(PRESS RELEASE) SWANTON, OH— We wish to provide the following details, related to the best fireworks show around, celebrating Independence Day on Saturday July 1, 2023.

Memorial Park will remain the site for the 4th of July Fireworks display. American Fireworks will shoot off the fantastic show from the upper parking lot.

The diagram showing the layout of Memorial Park, on the day of the event, will provide more details on parking, seating, vendors, and more.

Handicapped parking at Software Solutions and Fessenden Hardware; vendor priority parking at the Swanton Local Schools Bus Garage; non-handicapped and non-vendor parking at All Spray, McNeill Chevrolet, Believe Dental, Eastern District Court, Swanton Middle School, South Street by the WRRF, and on the ball diamond by The Spirit of the American Doughboy Statue.

Visitors will access the seating areas through various marked access spots. The diagram outlines this in the map.