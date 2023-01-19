Village Of Swanton Reveals Updates To Memorial Park

By: Amy Wendt

Memorial Park on South Main Street in Swanton recently got a facelift and is ready to provide area children with tons of interactive fun.

In 2018, Swanton Village Council approved moving forward with a Master Plan for Memorial Park beginning in 2019.

Poggemeyer Design Group was brought in to help the Village create a template for the park.

The Swanton area community was given the opportunity to weigh in on the Memorial Park improvements with a public forum and survey.

A playground ranked highest on the community’s wish list. Community members were invited to donate funds to the project if they wished to do so.

The new playground area boasts many ADA accessibility and inclusivity features so children of all abilities may take part in the fun.

The main structure, which is geared toward ages five to twelve, features a see-saw with high back seating and side rails designed to accommodate all users.

A hand cycler mounted on the equipment offers ground-level fun for those who are unable to climb to the higher levels.

There is also a seat and table for two attached to the main structure as a sit-down location for children of various abilities to enjoy.

The new swing area offers ADA-accessible aspects as well.

A majority of the new playground area has soft poured-in-place rubber surfacing to protect its little visitors from bumps and bruises in the event that they take a tumble.

Be sure to add a visit to Swanton’s Memorial Park to your list of places to take the kids this spring!

