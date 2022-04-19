Village Of Swanton To Begin Flushing Fire Hydrants

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

SWANTON, OH- The Swanton Village Water Division will flush fire hydrants from May 9, 2022- May 20, 2022 throughout the Village and outlying areas.

Residents may notice lower water pressure than normal if hydrants are flushed in their immediate area.

Residents may also notice discolored water coming from their faucets for a short period of time.

Residents should flush their faucets for a few minutes until the water clears up.

If you have any questions, please contact the Water Treatment Plant at 419.826.5831