FCCC Invites Public To Visual Art & Design “Art Show”

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 19, 2022

The public is invited to join the Visual Art & Design class for the Annual “Art Show” which will be held April 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room at Four County Career Center.

The show will feature unique fine art and digital and graphic designs, all created by senior Visual Art & Design students.

Shown above preparing for the “Art Show” are (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Vegeta Nakeith (Evergreen); Saleen Johnson (Wauseon); Jalyn Tijerina (Archbold).

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Meagan Bolaney (Pettisville); Shondalyn Johnson (Delta); and Lizett Campos (Wauseon).  The day is coordinated by Visual Art & Design instructor Erin Custer.

 

