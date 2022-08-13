Village Of Swanton To Conduct Smoke Testing Of Sewers

The Village of Swanton will be smoke testing the combined sewers, sanitary sewers, and storm sewers on August 15, 2022 on Hickory Street, Oak Street, Elm Street, St. Richards Court, Maple Street, Birch Street, Forrester Drive; South Main Street between Airport Highway and Swanton Cemetery; and Airport Highway between Paigelynn Street and Main Street.

This testing is scheduled to take one day. The study will involve opening manholes in the streets and public utility easements and blowing smoke through the sewers with a portable blower.

An important task of the testing will be to locate defects in the sewer system. The smoke testing will also reveal sources where storm water and other surface waters enter the sanitary sewer or combined sewer system.

A special, non-toxic smoke will be used in these tests. The smoke is manufactured for this purpose. It leaves no residuals or stains, and has no effect on plant or animal life.

The smoke has a distinctive, but not unpleasant, odor. Visibility and odor of the smoke lasts only a few minutes, where there is adequate ventilation.

Because the plumbing appurtenances in your home or building are connected to the combined or sanitary sewer system, some smoke may enter your home or place of business. This could occur if one of the following conditions is present:

Vents connected to your building’s sewer pipes are inadequate, defective, or improperly installed.

Drain traps for sinks, tubs, basins, showers, and other drains, are dry, defective, improperly installed, or missing.

Pipes, connections, and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under your buildings are damaged, defective, have plugs missing, or are improperly installed.

All residents are advised, that if traces of this smoke or its odor enter your house or building, it is an indication that gases and odors from the sewer also may enter.

Gases and odors from the sewers can be both unpleasant and dangerous, as well as a health risk to the occupants. If you have any seldom-used drains, pour water in the drain to fill the trap, which will prevent sewer gases or odors from entering the building.

If smoke enters your home or business during the testing, you should contact a member of the smoke-testing crew working in your area or call the Village’s representative, Village of Swanton.

It is important to notify the crew of the source of smoke that enters your home or building. The crew member will be able to help you locate where the smoke has entered your home or building. Your cooperation will be appreciated.

The information gained from this testing will be used to improve your sewer services.

If you have any questions on this matter, please contact the Village Water Resource Recovery Facility at 419-826-5891.