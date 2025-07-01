Vivek Ramaswamy Raises Record-Breaking $9.7 Million In First Four Months Of Ohio Campaign

PRESS RELEASE – The Vivek Ramaswamy for Governor campaign announced that a historic $9.7 million has been raised in just the first four months of Vivek’s Ohio gubernatorial bid—shattering the record for the largest first-quarter fundraising total in state history.

This extraordinary sum, further bolstered by a late-June fundraising surge that exceeded expectations, underscores the unprecedented enthusiasm fueling Vivek’s candidacy.

“Raising this historic amount in just four months sends a powerful message: Ohioans are eager for bold, transformative leadership that will propel our state to new heights,” said Jonathan Ewing, campaign manager for Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio.

“The remarkable surge of support in the final week of the quarter exceeded all expectations, proving that Vivek is uniting people across the state and is ready to usher in a new era of prosperity and opportunity for every Ohioan.”

Vivek has secured the backing of influential Republican donors from every corner of Ohio—individuals whose investments are critical to shaping the state’s political landscape and electing future governors.

Since launching in late February, the campaign has hosted more than 50 fundraising events, from intimate gatherings to large-scale events, and attracted over 40,000 unique donors who contributed during the reporting period. Importantly, the $9.7 million total does not include any personal contributions from Vivek himself.

In addition, Vivek has helped generate hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Republican efforts by headlining 36 GOP events across Ohio over the past four months alone.

These funds are helping strengthen the party’s infrastructure and provide critical resources that will benefit Republican candidates up and down the ballot.

With nearly a year remaining until the 2026 Primary Election, Vivek has already galvanized widespread GOP support, forging a coalition of conservative leaders unprecedented in an Ohio primary race.

His endorsements include President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., the Ohio Republican Party’s State Central Committee, every Republican member of Ohio’s Congressional delegation who has endorsed, and the majority of Republicans in both the Ohio Senate and House.

This remarkable display of unity sets a new standard for early party alignment and signals a powerful mandate for Vivek’s vision for Ohio.

Details of the campaign’s 2025 semiannual finance report—covering fundraising activity between January 1, 2025, and June 30, 2025—will be filed with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office by July 31, 2025.