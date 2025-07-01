Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Tressel Celebrate Historic Investments In New Operating Budget

PRESS RELEASE – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jim Tressel recently discussed a number of initiatives and priorities in the operating budget that support Ohio’s people and workforce, children, and communities.

Am. Sub. House Bill 96 was signed into law yesterday by Governor DeWine. The budget supports the priorities of the DeWine-Tressel administration by making investments in education, children’s mental and physical health, workforce initiatives, public safety, and more.

“The budget I just signed builds on the historic investments we have made throughout our administration to help all Ohioans live up to their full, God-given potential,” said Governor DeWine. “This budget continues our investments in children, in mental health, in public safety, in our state parks, in our water, in our workforce, and in our future.”

“We’re excited to give more Ohioans the opportunity to earn new skills and pursue the education they need to start a career or grow in the one they have, while also investing in the support Ohioans need to be successful – like childcare, health and wellness, public safety, and more,” said Lt. Governor Tressel.

“We are continuing our efforts to make Ohio the best place to live, work, and raise a family. Congratulations to the Governor and the General Assembly for working together on this budget. Now let’s get to work!”