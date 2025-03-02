Wanda Brown (1948 – 2025)

(Pioneer Resident)
Wanda Sue Brown, 76 of Pioneer passed away on February 28, 2025 surrounded by her family at her son’s home in Pioneer.
She was born on October 23, 1948 in Bryan to Junior and Violet (Sacco) Stockman. On January 25, 1969, she married Frank Brown and he preceded her in death on March 13, 2024.
Wanda enjoyed music, shopping, and tending to her garden of flowers. She enjoyed walking and being outside. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by five children, Amy Schmidt, Mary (Adam) Cassidy, Emily (Carey) Christenson, Angie Brown and Josh (Stacy) Brown; 12 grandchildren Jesselin Kroeger, Cody Schmidt, Brandon Schmidt, Stephanie Loney, Cane Loney, Lance Loney, Miranda Reinhart, Jerrod Christianson, Abby Christianson, Justine Cassidy, Joshua Brown, Jr., Katie Dicarlo, Travis Rose, Zane Ridenour, and Zayden Ridenour; five great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; and two brothers Danny and Bruce Stockman.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank and son in-law Dale Schmidt.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 10 am at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer with Pastor Lowell Fast to officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the family. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com