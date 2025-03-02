Wanda Brown (1948 – 2025)

(Pioneer Resident)

Wanda Sue Brown, 76 of Pioneer passed away on February 28, 2025 surrounded by her family at her son’s home in Pioneer.

She was born on October 23, 1948 in Bryan to Junior and Violet (Sacco) Stockman. On January 25, 1969, she married Frank Brown and he preceded her in death on March 13, 2024.

Wanda enjoyed music, shopping, and tending to her garden of flowers. She enjoyed walking and being outside. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.