Wauseon 8th Graders Get Hands On Job Experience

Wauseon Middle School 8th graders participated in “Exploring Careers Hands On for 8th Graders” (ECHO for 8th Graders) held at Four County Career Center.

Career Explorers from the Career Center guided the students through several careers that were of interest to the 8th graders as they are looking forward to planning for their future.

Shown in the Fire and Rescue lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Career Explorer Ashley Fisher (Wauseon), Wauseon 8th graders Kayden Koniezka and Haven Windisch; and Career Explorer Masen Switzer (Napoleon).

ECHO for 8th Graders is made available to all 8th graders in the four-county area.