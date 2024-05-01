Wauseon American Legion & Clinton Township Trustees To Commemorate Installation Of New Flag

Wauseon, OH – Clinton Township is thrilled to announce a special event to commemorate the installation of a new flag and pole, along with the labor generously donated by the Wauseon American Legion Post 265.

The township, in collaboration with the Trustees, invites the community to join them for a memorable photo session on May 13 at 6:00 p.m. at the Clinton Township building located at 5736 Co Rd 15-1, Wauseon, OH 43567.

The installation of the flag marks a significant moment for Clinton Township and its residents, symbolizing unity, patriotism, and respect for the nation’s values.

The Wauseon American Legion’s generous donation reflects their commitment to serving the community and honoring the country’s heritage. All community members are invited to attend this event.