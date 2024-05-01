Linda Goffinet (1949- 2024)

(Resident Of Pioneer)

Linda Lou Goffinet, age 75, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus on Friday, April 26th, at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Bryan, where she had been a resident.

Linda graduated from New Haven High School, went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree and worked in several offices.

Linda was born on July 12, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Nobel and Mary (Baeumber) Rothgeb. She married Matthew Goffinet, and he preceded her in death.

Linda is survived by her stepchildren, Matthew, and wife (Joan), Patrice, Becky, and husband (Chris), Andrew and wife (Becky). Also, her step sister-in-law, Dee Lyons and step brothers-in-law, Bud and Rhoe Apt and many cousins.

A private celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.