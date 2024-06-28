WAUSEON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Hears Presentation From District Technology Department

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PROJECTS … Wauseon Schools Director of Technology Josh Oyer delivers a presentation to board members during the June 24th school board meeting.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Wauseon Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, June 24th. The meeting began at 5:01 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The board first moved to approve the current agenda, with additions. A presentation was then conducted by Director of Technology Josh Oyer.

Oyer spoke to the board about...