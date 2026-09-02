Wauseon Board Of Education Completes Purchase Of 42.41 Acres

The Wauseon Exempted Village School District is pleased to announce that the purchase of 42.41 acres of land adjacent to the district’s current main campus has been finalized.

The closing on the property was completed on September 1, 2026, with a final purchase price of $699,765.

As outlined in the district’s original press release dated June 30, 2026, the Board of Education identified this property as a strategic opportunity to secure land that could support long-term growth and long-range facilities planning.

Discussions between the Wauseon Exempted Village School District and the Yackee family regarding the potential purchase initially began in April 2026. The district is grateful to the Yackee family for approaching the school district first and providing the opportunity to purchase this property.

Their willingness to work with the district allowed Wauseon Schools to secure land that provides valuable flexibility for the future of the school system.

The potential acquisition was discussed during public Board of Education meetings in May, June and July. After an offer was secured on June 11, 2026, contingent on a property appraisal that was then completed, the Board of Education approved a resolution authorizing the execution of the real estate purchase agreement at its August 10, 2026 board meeting. The transaction was subsequently finalized at the September 1, 2026 closing.

Wauseon Schools manages more than 75 funds, each designated for specific revenues and expenditures. The General Fund is the district’s primary operating fund, while other funds are restricted by law for specific purposes. General Fund money comes from taxes, state funding and other local resources.

Local tax dollars were not used to purchase this property. The County Road 13 property was purchased using funds from the 004 Building Fund, which is legally designated for acquiring real property and capital facilities.

The 004 Building Fund held a balance of approximately $1.5 million following COVID-19 grant reimbursements received for air-quality improvements, including HVAC improvements at the Primary School and HVAC controls installed throughout the district in 2020.

The purchase of the County Road 13 property was therefore made using funds already designated and available for the purchase of property, not local tax dollars.

While the district has no immediate development plans for the property, the acquisition proactively positions Wauseon Schools to plan for the district’s long-term needs. Potential future uses identified in the original press release include:

-Providing access to County Road 13 to help reduce congestion on Oak Street.

-Relocating the Primary School to the main campus.

-Providing a potential footprint for a future high school facility.

-Establishing a centralized site for a future transportation and operations facility.

-Providing rent-free agricultural land for the Wauseon FFA chapter.

The district remains committed to responsible, long-term planning and fiscal stewardship. The purchase of this property provides the Board of Education and district with additional options as we consider the future needs of our students, staff and community.

The Wauseon Exempted Village School District would again like to express its sincere appreciation to the Yackee family for bringing this opportunity to the district and for working with us throughout the process.

This acquisition represents an important opportunity to strategically plan for the future of Wauseon Schools while maintaining flexibility as the district’s needs evolve.

Questions regarding the property acquisition may be directed to Superintendent Keith Leatherman or Treasurer/CFO John Kahmann by calling the Board of Education Office at 419-335-6616.