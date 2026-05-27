Wauseon Chamber Board Begins Search For New Executive Director

WAUSEON — The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has begun its search for a new Executive Director to lead the organization’s work in business development, community events and promotion of Wauseon as a regional commerce and tourism hub.

The full-time position will report to the Board and serve as the Chamber’s primary ambassador, overseeing daily operations from the Chamber office at 115 North Fulton St. and representing Wauseon to businesses, residents and visitors across Fulton, Henry, Defiance and Williams counties.

The role includes occasional evening and weekend responsibilities tied to Chamber events.

According to the position description released by the Board, the new Executive Director will partner with the Board to set and carry out a strategic plan, manage the Chamber’s budget, recruit and retain members, and oversee signature Chamber programs.

Named events include the annual Chamber Golf Outing, the Community Calendar, business expos, ribbon‑cutting ceremonies, the FFA Day of Service, the Buy Local Tent Sale and Pink Friday.

The Director will also be responsible for marketing campaigns across social media and local outlets, grant applications, sponsorship recruitment and volunteer coordination, and may supervise an Administrative Assistant. The Board described the position as a “fast‑paced role which requires adaptability and a hands‑on approach to leadership.”

Qualifications listed by the Board include a bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, event management, public relations or a related field, or equivalent experience; three to five years of leadership experience in a chamber of commerce, nonprofit or community‑focused organization; demonstrated success organizing community events from concept to execution; and strong communication, marketing and interpersonal skills. Familiarity with Wauseon or similar small‑town communities in Northwest Ohio is listed as a plus.

Compensation will be competitive and based on experience, with expense reimbursement, according to the announcement.

Candidates are asked to submit a cover letter, resume and three professional references to director@wauseonchamber.com by Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce has served the community since 1937 and was incorporated as a nonprofit in 1956. Its membership includes a range of businesses and individuals across Fulton, Henry, Defiance and Williams counties.

The Chamber states that it is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or any other protected status.