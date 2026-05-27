Boyers Construction Announces Peacefield, A 129-Lot Residential Development In Archbold

Boyers Construction today announced Peacefield, a four-phase residential development that will bring 129 new home sites to an 88-acre parcel located at N. Defiance Street and Lutz Road in Archbold, Ohio.

Peacefield will offer a mix of single-family lots and condo-style homes, with sidewalks, green spaces, a pond, sitting areas and a walking trail that connects the new development to the surrounding neighborhoods and amenities. The community will be listed by Lindsey Boyers with Danberry Realtors.

Peacefield reflects a deliberate approach to growth — one rooted in the fabric of the community it serves. Situated minutes from schools, downtown Archbold and Sauder Village, the development is designed to feel like a natural extension of what already makes Archbold a desirable place to call home.

“Archbold is a community that takes care of itself, and that means development here has to be responsible, thoughtful and intentional,” said Luke Boyers, owner and CEO of Boyers Construction.

“Our aim is to build something that belongs here. From the mix of housing types to the walking trails that connect this to the existing community, every decision we’ve made was about ensuring Peacefield is fully integrated and adds to our community for generations to come.”

Peacefield will offer two types of housing: traditional single-family lots for those looking to build on their own terms, and condo-style duplex homes for buyers seeking single-level living. Peacefield is designed exclusively for owner-occupied residential use.

Boyers Construction’s condo-style homes are offered in three floor plan configurations — slab, basement and slab with bonus room — and each unit will include two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage and an open-concept living area, with customization and upgrade options available.

Both the condos and homes are designed to deliver quality construction and craftsmanship at an attainable, mid-range price point — built for families, first-time buyers and those looking to simplify without sacrificing comfort.

The land on which Peacefield is being developed is owned by Ed and Carol Nofziger, longtime Archbold residents whose family history in the area runs deep.

The Nofzigers also own Haas Door, a family-owned and -operated garage door manufacturing company based in Wauseon, Ohio.

“When it came time to decide what this land would become, we knew it had to be something that gave back,” said Ed and Carol. “Peacefield does that. It brings more families into a community we believe in, and it does it the right way.

Archbold has always grown from the inside out, guided by the people who actually live here and have a stake in what it looks like tomorrow. That’s what this is.”

Development is actively underway, with site plans approved and infrastructure construction in progress. 11 new streets will be constructed to serve residents as each phase is completed, with the road network designed to connect Peacefield’s internal trail system to the surrounding neighborhood.

Prospective buyers may also be eligible for meaningful long-term savings through the Village of Archbold’s Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) program.

The recently annexed land is currently in the process of being added to the village’s CRA designation, which would make available a 75% property tax abatement for 10 years. Additional potential financial perks include no infrastructure assessments and local bank incentives.

“For over six years, residential development has been a No. 1 priority for the Village of Archbold, and Ed Nofziger has answered that call,” said Mayor Brad Grime of Archbold. “

He stepped up as a local resident and businessman, and what he’s building at Peacefield is exactly what this community has needed. No local tax dollars are being used, and buyers can take advantage of our village CRA program — a 75% tax abatement for 10 years — which now finally has a place to be put to work.

“Our heartfelt thanks to Ed and Carol Nofziger, and to Luke Boyers and Boyers Construction.”

For more information about Peacefield, including lot availability, floor plans and a video walkthrough of the development, visit peacefieldhomes.com or contact Lindsey Boyers with Danberry Realtors at 419-551-0103.