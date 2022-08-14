Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce Golf Outing (Photo Album)

August 14, 2022

Last week the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce held its annual golf outing to support scholarships the chamber present to Wauseon seniors in the spring. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.

 

