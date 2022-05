Facebook

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS … The 2022 Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Scholarship winners are (left to right) Tucker Dulaney, Andrew Eberle, Grace Kuntz, Olivia Tansel, Jane Richer, and Jasmin Jimenez.

Each will receive $1000 toward their university or college of their choice. All scholarship money is raised through the annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing.