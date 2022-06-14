Wauseon Church Of Christ Hosting Annual Strawberry Shortcake Drive-Thru

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 14, 2022

News Article

On Saturday, June 18th, the Wauseon Congregational United Church of Christ (located at the corner of Clinton and Elm Streets in Downtown Wauseon) will be hosting their annual Strawberry Shortcake Drive-Thru.

The event begins at 10:00 am on Saturday morning and continues until the supplies of home baked shortcake, freshly picked local strawberries, and whipped cream run out.

The women of the church are asking for donations for the servings of strawberry shortcake that will be used to support the church building restoration fund.

Guests to the event should approach the east lawn of the church building via the alley that leads from Depot Street to West Elm Street. You will be served in your car.

The women of the Congregational church thank you in advance for your support.

 

