Wauseon Farmer’s Market Slated To Open For Season This Saturday

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 14, 2022

News Article Views: 176

The Wauseon Farmer’s Market will open for the season on Saturday, June 18th at 8:30 pm. Stop by to shop locally and visit with your friends and out-of-town guests.

The market will remain open through 12:00 noon. Take your dog shopping with you, the market is pet friendly! Live musical entertainment is planned throughout the season.

The fresh produce will vary with the season for harvest of the fruits and vegetables. The market includes a variety of local crafters, and bakers with diverse products to share.

The Wauseon Farmers’ Market will remain open every Saturday through September 24th, with the exception of the Wauseon Homecoming Saturday, July 30th.

The market is located on North Fulton Street in the open lot between the Southern Breeze and Lawyer’s Buildings.

Ample parking is available on Fulton and Beech streets as well as in the public parking lot on Depot Street.

Any interested vendors may contact: wauseondowntown.org to fill out online registration for the market.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Wauseon Farmer’s Market Slated To Open For Season This Saturday"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*