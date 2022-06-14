Wauseon Farmer’s Market Slated To Open For Season This Saturday

Facebook

The Wauseon Farmer’s Market will open for the season on Saturday, June 18th at 8:30 pm. Stop by to shop locally and visit with your friends and out-of-town guests.

The market will remain open through 12:00 noon. Take your dog shopping with you, the market is pet friendly! Live musical entertainment is planned throughout the season.

The fresh produce will vary with the season for harvest of the fruits and vegetables. The market includes a variety of local crafters, and bakers with diverse products to share.

The Wauseon Farmers’ Market will remain open every Saturday through September 24th, with the exception of the Wauseon Homecoming Saturday, July 30th.

The market is located on North Fulton Street in the open lot between the Southern Breeze and Lawyer’s Buildings.

Ample parking is available on Fulton and Beech streets as well as in the public parking lot on Depot Street.

Any interested vendors may contact: wauseondowntown.org to fill out online registration for the market.