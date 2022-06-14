Gina Damman (1986-2022)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 14, 2022

News Article Views: 3,532

Gina Elizabeth Damman, age 35, of Orlando, Florida and formerly of Archbold, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in her home on June 4, 2022. She had been a Senior Internal Auditor for Brambles Ltd.

Gina was born in Wauseon, Ohio on November 25, 1986. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold.

She graduated from Archbold High School in 2005. She received her undergraduate degree from Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati and her Masters degree from Northern Kentucky University.

Gina was an avid runner, she went to state in track while in high school, she loved sports of all kinds, and she was an OSU Buckeyes fan.

Surviving are her parents, Peaches and Al Holland of Archbold, Joe Damman of Lyons, Ohio; her fiance, Marcus Brewer of Orlando; siblings, AJ (Carrie) Damman of Archbold; Chris (Amber) Holland of Troy, OH, Dan (Stacy) Holland of Ft. Loramie, OH, and Carrie (Ben) Baden of Archbold.

She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Visitation for Gina will be held from 1:30 – 2:30 P.M. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold. A Mass of the Christian Burial will follow at 3:00 P.M., with Father Stephen Stanbery, officiating. Interment will be in the St. Peter Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, 1225 Dublin Rd #125, Columbus, OH 43215.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Gina Damman (1986-2022)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*