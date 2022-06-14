Gina Damman (1986-2022)

Facebook

Gina Elizabeth Damman, age 35, of Orlando, Florida and formerly of Archbold, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in her home on June 4, 2022. She had been a Senior Internal Auditor for Brambles Ltd.

Gina was born in Wauseon, Ohio on November 25, 1986. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold.

She graduated from Archbold High School in 2005. She received her undergraduate degree from Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati and her Masters degree from Northern Kentucky University.

Gina was an avid runner, she went to state in track while in high school, she loved sports of all kinds, and she was an OSU Buckeyes fan.

Surviving are her parents, Peaches and Al Holland of Archbold, Joe Damman of Lyons, Ohio; her fiance, Marcus Brewer of Orlando; siblings, AJ (Carrie) Damman of Archbold; Chris (Amber) Holland of Troy, OH, Dan (Stacy) Holland of Ft. Loramie, OH, and Carrie (Ben) Baden of Archbold.

She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Visitation for Gina will be held from 1:30 – 2:30 P.M. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold. A Mass of the Christian Burial will follow at 3:00 P.M., with Father Stephen Stanbery, officiating. Interment will be in the St. Peter Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, 1225 Dublin Rd #125, Columbus, OH 43215.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.