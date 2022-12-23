WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Council Approves Risk Assessment For Trees In Reighard Park

SMALL GROUP … From left to right Law Director Tom McWatters, Mayor Kathy Huner, Council President Scott Stiriz and Councilors Steve Schneider, Harold Stickley, Sarah Heising and Shane Chamberlin were present at the December 19, 2022 Wauseon City Council meeting. Good discussions were held concerning recommendations brought to council by Stiriz from the Park Board and the Tree Commission. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Wauseon City Council met on December 19, 2022 with all but councilor Brandon Tijerina present.

Four of the five department heads were not present to give reports due to sickness or family events.