SWANTON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Swanton Schools To Increase Substitute Hourly Wages

MIDDLE SCHOOL … Swanton school board members Dave Smith and Steve Brehmer spoke highly of the middle school student’s participation in the Annual Manners Lunch during the Board of Education meeting on December 21. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)

By: Lindsay Phillips

Swanton Board of Education began their regular meeting on Wednesday, December 21 at 6:30 p.m.

All in attendance stood for the Pledge of Allegiance followed by a moment of silence.

Treasurer Joyce Kinsman gave her report by asking for approval of multiple items, one of which were minutes from the previous November 16 meeting.

Kinsman presented the board with financial reports and investments including cash reconciliation, securities, cash summary report, financial summary fund, disbursement summary report and receipt ledger.

Multiple donations from Charles and Therese Erdman, Tom Donovan, various parents, Swanton Parents Club, Ohio Pyle, McNeill Chevrolet, Karen Wehman, and Swanton Athletic Boosters were accepted as a part of Kinsman’s report.

All items from Treasurer Kinsman’s report were approved as presented.

Superintendent Chris Lake, gave the board an up-to-date list on the number of students in each grade through each grade level, not including those attending Penta.

Swanton High School has an exploratory program where sophomores are given the opportunity to attend Penta during their 10th grade year.

As per requirements, Lake presented information that shows Swanton Local Schools are meeting the federal nutrition guidelines.

Swanton Board of Education approved a contract for athletic training services through Mercy Health which will allow them to have athletic trainers at each game.

A resolution for accepting the highest bid for personal property owned by the board and offered for sale at a public auction along with it’s Commitment Cost Agreement were approved.

A contract between the school district and Swanton Recreation Association was approved.

This will allow the process of handing over the recreation program from the school to Swanton Recreation Association with the goal of them becoming the sole operators by the start of the 2023 fall sports season.

The 2023-2024 Swanton school calendar, option B, was selected by a majority of staff and gained board approval.

With the increase of minimum wage about to take effect, the school district is increasing their substitute wages including those of Bus Mechanic Helpers, Athletic Worker, Nurse Technician, Library Aide, and Playground/Lunch Aide and Student Aide, to $10.50 per hour.

Personnel contracts for Kayla Morgan, Cody Stuckey, Armaan Grewal, Ryan Lothamer, Kendal Pursel, Joseph Robinson, Clara Bills, Layton Willson, Nicholas Yates, Ean Comstock, Mason Sullivan, Sarah Martin, Joan Gomer, Greg Hallett, Austin Reiner and Crew Oberheim were approved as part of Lake’s report.

A list of the Class of 2023 was presented to the Board and accepted, pending completion of requirements for graduation.

The board scheduled their January organizational meeting for January 11 at 6:00 p.m. with their regular board meeting to follow immediately after.

Ben Remer was appointed President Pro-Tem until a new president is chosen.

No principals were present to give their building reports and all were accepted as presented.

During comments from board members, Dave Smith shared, “I was at the Middle School’s Manners Lunch, and it was a really good time. They all did a fantastic job.”

Member Steve Brehmer, commented on Smith’s statement and shared, “Each table had a fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth graders.” Brehmer added, “It was very nice and the kids handled themselves well.”

With no reason for executive session, the meeting was adjourned at 6:53 p.m.

Lindsay can be reached at lindsay@thevillagereporter.com