Wauseon Depot Rolls Out New Model Train Exhibit & Railroad Display

DEPOT … A miniature depot, with a matching caboose, warning light, and playground is featured in the newly redesigned model train exhibit at the depot.

WATCHTOWER … A watchtower stands tall over the newly redesigned model train exhibit at the Wauseon Depot.

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

EXHIBIT … The exhibit going over Fulton County’s history of trains, trolly’s, and rail lines, now calls the Wauseon...