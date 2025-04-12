Wauseon FFA Members To Participate In Community Service Day

PRESS RELEASE – On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, approximately 90 members of the Wauseon FFA will step out of the classroom and into the community for a special Day of Service.

This event, organized in collaboration with local businesses, the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce, and Wauseon FFA, aims to make a positive impact across Fulton County through various community service projects.

The FFA members will dedicate their time from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., assisting local businesses and organizations with tasks designed to benefit the community. Activities may include landscaping, filing, moving documents, and other meaningful contributions.

Schedule Details:

•8:00 a.m.: Buses will depart Wauseon High School, transporting students to their assigned service locations.

•8:30 a.m.: All students are expected to arrive at their designated sites and begin their service activities.

•11:50 a.m.: Buses will start picking up students from their locations.

•12:20 p.m.: All students will return to the high school.

Organizers have emphasized the importance of safety and ask that businesses refrain from using personal or company vehicles to transport students during the event.

This Day of Service is an opportunity for FFA members to give back to their community while gaining valuable experience and fostering a sense of civic responsibility.

It also highlights the strong partnership between Wauseon FFA, local businesses, and the Chamber of Commerce in working together to strengthen the community.

For more information or to get involved, contact the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce or Wauseon FFA.